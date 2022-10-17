Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sang Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sang Yoo, MD
Dr. Sang Yoo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo's Office Locations
Sang W Yoo & Assoc245 HILLSIDE AVE, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-8800Monday12:00pm - 7:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmThursday12:00pm - 7:30pmFriday12:00pm - 7:30pmSaturday12:00pm - 7:30pmSunday12:00pm - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Yoo for many years. He is caring, helpful listens to what I have to say and has helped me tremendously. He is the best and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Sang Yoo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Korean
- 1508977943
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- U.S. Public Health Service Hospital
- Korea University / College of Medicine
- Korea University Premedicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.