Offers telehealth
Dr. Sangae Kim-Park, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chiropractic Institute Of New York and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Sangae Kim-park MD PC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 312, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 836-9690
- St. Vincent's East
Kim Parks is very thorough she don't stop until she find out what's the root of your problem. She runs test sends you to certain referred physicians to be checked out very good doctor.
About Dr. Sangae Kim-Park, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1760679351
- Chiropractic Institute Of New York
- Family Practice
Dr. Kim-Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim-Park speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim-Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim-Park.
