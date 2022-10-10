Overview

Dr. Charles Sangbaek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.