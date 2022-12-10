See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD

Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Agarwal works at Coastal Medical Group in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations

    Sangeeta Agarwal MD
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 315, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 360-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?

    Dec 10, 2022
    I have been Doctor Agarwal's patient for over eighteen years. During that that time my experience has been five star plus. Dr A. is an exceptional physician that treats each all clients as an individuals and listens to their issues. Unlike most other practices that rush the patient though their appointments, Doctor Agarwal takes her time to be sure that she has all of the information necessary to make the correct diagnosis. It has been my good fortune to find a doctor who actually cares and goes the extra mile. One such example stands out. When I was going to travel overseas and tore my shoulder, she called upon colleague (orthopedic surgeon) to come to his office, on his day off, to administer a cortisone shot so I could make the trip. Sangeeta Agarwal is truly an exceptional MD and I can't thank her enough for improving my quality of life. I have recommended her to all my friends and family.
    Bradford C Hilbert — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790756062
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Coll Penn
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangeeta Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal works at Coastal Medical Group in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Agarwal’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

