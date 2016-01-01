See All Psychiatrists in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Stoneham, MA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD

Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.

Dr. Banerjee works at Psychological Care Associates PC in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Somerville, MA, Chelmsford, MA and Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banerjee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Care Associates PC
    92 Montvale Ave Ste 2450, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 646-0500
  2. 2
    Cambridge Health Alliance
    26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-1000
  3. 3
    1 Meeting House Rd Ste 3, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 203-6922
  4. 4
    Jeffrey P Gilbard, M.d.
    12 Alfred St Ste 200, Woburn, MA 01801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 646-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1285605907
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangeeta Banerjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banerjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banerjee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banerjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banerjee has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banerjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banerjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banerjee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banerjee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banerjee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

