Dr. Sangeeta Joshi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sangeeta Joshi, MD
Dr. Sangeeta Joshi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Joshi's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Fremont Medical Center39400 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-3000
The Permanente Medical Group Inc1800 Harrison St Fl 7, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (707) 427-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sangeeta Joshi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265510838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.