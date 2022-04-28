Overview of Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD

Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Mandapaka works at CAMC Cardiology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.