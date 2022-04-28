Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandapaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD
Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mandapaka's Office Locations
1
CAMC Cardiology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend her Works very hard for the patient and communicates well with family Very thankful for her help
About Dr. Sangeeta Mandapaka, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932309291
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University; Bapt Med Ctr
- University FL; Shands Hosp
- St Michaels Med Ctr; Seton Hall University
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandapaka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandapaka has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandapaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandapaka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandapaka.
