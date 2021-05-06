Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasubramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD
Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical Colleg|Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Balasubramanian's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bala is very thorough, she listens and explains all indicated treatments, allowing me to understand and agree to a decision. With respect and care, she ensures all my concerns are eased. I am totally pleased with her care and the care of her staff.
About Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tagalog, Tamil and Telugu
- 1265640874
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center|University of Massachusetts|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- St Barnabas Med Ctr Mt Sinai Sch Med|St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston
- Bangalore Medical Colleg|Bangalore Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balasubramanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balasubramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balasubramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balasubramanian has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balasubramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balasubramanian speaks Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tagalog, Tamil and Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Balasubramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balasubramanian.
