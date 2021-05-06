See All Rheumatologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD

Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical Colleg|Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Balasubramanian works at Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Balasubramanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD
    700 W Parr Ave Ste A, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1469

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Supartz® Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2021
    Dr. Bala is very thorough, she listens and explains all indicated treatments, allowing me to understand and agree to a decision. With respect and care, she ensures all my concerns are eased. I am totally pleased with her care and the care of her staff.
    — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Sangeetha Balasubramanian, MD

    Rheumatology
    23 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Tagalog, Tamil and Telugu
    1265640874
    Education & Certifications

    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center|University of Massachusetts|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus|University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
    St Barnabas Med Ctr
    St Barnabas Med Ctr Mt Sinai Sch Med|St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston
    Bangalore Medical Colleg|Bangalore Medical College
    Internal Medicine
