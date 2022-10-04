See All General Surgeons in Kyle, TX
Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO

Breast Surgery
4.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Kyle, TX
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO

Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Kolluri works at Austin Cancer Centers in Kyle, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolluri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Cancer Centers - Kyle
    1180 Seton Pkwy Ste 150, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500
  2. 2
    Austin Cancer Centers - Park
    900 E 30th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 505-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Puncture Aspiration
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Puncture Aspiration
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Just the best. She will explain your procedure and gives you the best support.
    Mercedes Lopez — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790096543
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangeetha Kolluri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolluri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolluri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

