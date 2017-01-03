Dr. Sangeetha Muppavarapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muppavarapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeetha Muppavarapu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangeetha Muppavarapu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with St Elizabeths Medical Center
Dr. Muppavarapu works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2359
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muppavarapu?
Dr. Muppavarapu took her time to listen to all the issues and remembered me from a previous appointment, even though, it had been over two years ago. She took the time to explain her assessment, knew what my previous ailments were and overall was very pleasant.
About Dr. Sangeetha Muppavarapu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- Female
- 1457639411
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muppavarapu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muppavarapu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Muppavarapu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Muppavarapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muppavarapu works at
Dr. Muppavarapu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muppavarapu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muppavarapu speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Muppavarapu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muppavarapu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muppavarapu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muppavarapu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.