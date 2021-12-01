Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangeetha Murthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sangeetha Murthy, MD
Dr. Sangeetha Murthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Murthy's Office Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 446-1575Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Murthy is focused on her patients comfort, well being and dedicated to their overall health maintenance. Dr Murthy was recommended by me for the Guardian Angel recognition award and she deserves six stars!
About Dr. Sangeetha Murthy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053393843
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.