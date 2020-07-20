Dr. Sangeetha Punjabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangeetha Punjabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sangeetha Punjabi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.
Locations
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Directions (978) 368-3000
Marlborough Medical Associates340 Maple St, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 481-0202
North County Outreach100 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-4212
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been over a year, but the visit was very professional and friendly at the same time.
About Dr. Sangeetha Punjabi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1811900236
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- St Vincent Hosp
- St Vincent Hosp
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punjabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punjabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punjabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punjabi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punjabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Punjabi speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Punjabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punjabi.
