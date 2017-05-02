Overview of Dr. Sangeetha Reddy, MD

Dr. Sangeetha Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Reddy works at Sangeetha Reddy, M.D. in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.