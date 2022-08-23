See All Dermatologists in Lombard, IL
Dr. Sangeetha Venkatarajan, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sangeetha Venkatarajan, MD is a Dermatologist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Venkatarajan works at Dermatology Associates of Lombard in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Lombard
    500 E 22nd St Ste D, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9579
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Warts
Dermatitis
Rash
Warts
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2022
    I would recommend her to anyone
    Michele A. — Aug 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sangeetha Venkatarajan, MD
    About Dr. Sangeetha Venkatarajan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619295953
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangeetha Venkatarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatarajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venkatarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatarajan works at Dermatology Associates of Lombard in Lombard, IL. View the full address on Dr. Venkatarajan’s profile.

    Dr. Venkatarajan has seen patients for Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

