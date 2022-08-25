Overview

Dr. Sangeethapriya Duraiswamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Prosper, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.



Dr. Duraiswamy works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Prosper, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.