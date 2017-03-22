Overview

Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine



Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Flushing in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.