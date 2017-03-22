See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Flushing, NY
Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Dr. Kim works at Mount Sinai Flushing in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Surgical Associates
    13516 Roosevelt Ave Ste 3, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Surgical Associates
    5 E 98th St Ste D, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai Doctors
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 2, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sanghyun Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1457328569
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
    • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

