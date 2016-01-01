Overview

Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.