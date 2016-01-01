See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Sangik Oh, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Oh works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Sangik Oh, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1679550867
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital. Brown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangik Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

