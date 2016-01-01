Overview of Dr. Sangita Mohan, MD

Dr. Sangita Mohan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from King Georges Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Mohan works at SANFORD MEDICAL GROUP in Sanford, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.