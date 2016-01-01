Overview of Dr. Sangita Shah, MD

Dr. Sangita Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shah works at Sheldon Medical Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.