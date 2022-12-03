Dr. Sangjin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangjin Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sangjin Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE # MC117, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 885-5000
-
2
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 885-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Very good
About Dr. Sangjin Lee, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013050764
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.