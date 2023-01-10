Overview of Dr. Sangjin Oh, MD

Dr. Sangjin Oh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Louis University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Maryland Center for Neurology and Sleep in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.