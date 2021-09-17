Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD
Dr. Sangmin Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Miami-Miller School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Wcmc Lymphoma Myeloma520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2700
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I had abnormal blood test. He explained it to me well Never examined me I guess he knew what he is doing
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1144423237
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham Hospital
- University Of Miami-Miller School Of Medicine
- Hematology
