Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO
Overview of Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO
Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Henderson Location10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is a true caring professional. I had the same doctor for 33 years, however he retired. This meant Dr. Lee had to spend some time with me to understand a rather lengthy medical history as I am 73. He was kind, he was patient, and very interested in making sure he was "up to speed." I have to tell you I was very impressed. I'm an old psychologist and I'm not easily impressed with anything or anyone anymore. LOL Dr. Lee is relatively young. I was concerned he might dismiss me as just some old coot who was just falling apart because of old age. Such was not the case. This man is a genuinely professional and caring young doctor. We could use more doctors like him in the medical profession.
About Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1386099703
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.