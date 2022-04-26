See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO

Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Lee works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Location
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Obesity
Hypertension
Overweight
Obesity
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr. Lee is a true caring professional. I had the same doctor for 33 years, however he retired. This meant Dr. Lee had to spend some time with me to understand a rather lengthy medical history as I am 73. He was kind, he was patient, and very interested in making sure he was "up to speed." I have to tell you I was very impressed. I'm an old psychologist and I'm not easily impressed with anything or anyone anymore. LOL Dr. Lee is relatively young. I was concerned he might dismiss me as just some old coot who was just falling apart because of old age. Such was not the case. This man is a genuinely professional and caring young doctor. We could use more doctors like him in the medical profession.
    G.M.L. Ph.D. — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1386099703
    • 1386099703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sangouk Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

