Dr. Sani Kizilbash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizilbash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sani Kizilbash, MD
Overview of Dr. Sani Kizilbash, MD
Dr. Sani Kizilbash, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Dr. Kizilbash works at
Dr. Kizilbash's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kizilbash?
About Dr. Sani Kizilbash, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1518172782
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kizilbash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kizilbash using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kizilbash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kizilbash works at
Dr. Kizilbash has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizilbash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kizilbash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kizilbash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.