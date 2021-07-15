Dr. Saniea Majid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saniea Majid, MD
Overview
Dr. Saniea Majid, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, East Orange General Hospital, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Majid works at
Locations
-
1
Weight Loss & Wellness Center65 E Northfield Rd Ste K, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 795-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- East Orange General Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majid?
I had my first appointment yesterday and the staff were all great. Everything was explained to me and I never felt rushed. I really hope Dr Majid is able to do my surgery as we do have a very tight time frame. Would recommend Dr Majid and her team.
About Dr. Saniea Majid, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1932344348
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive , Bariatric and Robotic Surgery Fellowship, University of California in San Diego, California
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)
- General Surgery Intern, Brown University, Providence, RI|Rhode Island Hospital - Brown University
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majid accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Majid using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Majid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majid works at
Dr. Majid speaks Hindi and Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Majid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.