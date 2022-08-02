Overview of Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD

Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from St George University and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.