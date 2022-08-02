See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD

Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from St George University and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Therapy and Hyperbaric Services
    6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 104, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 436-6450
  2. 2
    Sanil Thomas, MD
    9116 SW 51st Rd Ste A103, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 436-6447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Endocarditis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?

    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr Thomas is patient and kind. Very approachable, very intelligent. Highly recommend, he took care of my family member, provided the best care and continual comfort. A wonderful man and doctor
    — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thomas to family and friends

    Dr. Thomas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Thomas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD.

    About Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548239270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mountain Side Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mountain Side Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sanil Thomas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.