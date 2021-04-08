Dr. Sanja Dragovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanja Dragovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanja Dragovic, MD
Dr. Sanja Dragovic, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dragovic's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dragovic is the BEST! I'm a doctor too and my standards are high. Dr. Dragovic treated my corneal erosion and did PRK. She is very knowledgeable, has a great bedside manner and took the time to explain all of my tests/options. My course was atypical, and she made me feel comfortable every step of the way. I would recommend anyone to see her!
About Dr. Sanja Dragovic, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1902062276
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
