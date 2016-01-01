Dr. Jelic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanja Jelic, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanja Jelic, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Jelic works at
Locations
Division of Pulmonary, ALlergy & Critical Care Medicine622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7591
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sanja Jelic, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427123652
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Ny And Presby Hospital
- University Of Zagreb
Dr. Jelic speaks Spanish.
