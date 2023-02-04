Overview of Dr. Sanjai Shukla, MD

Dr. Sanjai Shukla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.