Dr. Sanjai Shukla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Reno Orthopedic Clinic555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-3040Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Dr Shukla clearly has great skills. Total Knee Replacement is difficult for the patient made better by a skilled surgeon and the ROC surgery center staff. That skill is very much appreciated. Also to be thanked are the physical therapists at the ROC who help give you your mobility back (you just have to do what they tell you to do). My experience as of now is just at the beginning where I have been released from restrictions by Dr Shukla and just about to graduate from physical therapy. Then it will be up to me to continue with what I have learned. I will check in with them in a year. I see hiking in my future!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
