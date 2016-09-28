Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD
Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal's Office Locations
Coastal Bend Retina PA5722 Esplanade Dr Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 980-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was awesome. The doctor and staff took really good care of my needs. I felt as if I was important to them and not just a number. I arrived in the office on a Wednesday to find out I had a retinal detachment and was in surgery the very next day. Dr. Agarwal explained to me and my spouse in great detail what had happen and what needed to happen next. Thanks!
About Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.