Overview of Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD

Dr. Sanjay Agarwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Agarwal works at Coastal Bend Retina PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.