Dr. Sanjay Aggarwal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Victoria University Of Manchester and is affiliated with Matagorda Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Sanjay Aggarwal MD PA in Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.