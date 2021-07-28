Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Bagaria works at
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagaria?
Dr. Bavaria Is simply a stud!!!!! This master did my removal of my spleen in 2015 (before stem cell transplant) and it could not have gone any better. I’m an overweight man and he took the six hours to remove it piece by piece which I will thank him to the day I die, I hope him and his family are doing absolutely wonderful……Wow!!! What a man!!!!
About Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1649432345
Education & Certifications
- SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bagaria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bagaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagaria works at
Dr. Bagaria has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagaria.
