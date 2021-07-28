Overview

Dr. Sanjay Bagaria, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Bagaria works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.