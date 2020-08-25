See All Dermatologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bhambri works at Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Heath, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center Pllc
    3142 Horizon Rd Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 757-4410
  2. 2
    Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center Pllc
    6751 Horizon Rd, Heath, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 757-4410

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2020
    I love Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, he is a sweet Dr. He takes time with you and will walk you threw all of your issues & treatment plan. His office staff are very nice and very caring as well.
    Debra Miller — Aug 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD
    About Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275702656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhambri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhambri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhambri has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhambri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhambri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhambri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

