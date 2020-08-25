Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Texas Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center Pllc3142 Horizon Rd Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 757-4410
Texas Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center Pllc6751 Horizon Rd, Heath, TX 75032 Directions (469) 757-4410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhambri?
I love Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, he is a sweet Dr. He takes time with you and will walk you threw all of your issues & treatment plan. His office staff are very nice and very caring as well.
About Dr. Sanjay Bhambri, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhambri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhambri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhambri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhambri has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhambri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhambri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhambri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.