Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhansali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD
Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Bhansali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhansali's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Consultants Of Georgia5881 Glenridge Dr Ste 230, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 943-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhansali?
He is an excellent doctor who knows his business. He has done three surgeries on my husband and I wouldn’t trust anyone else.
About Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD
- Neurotology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1023010220
Education & Certifications
- Ear Consults Mich
- Wayne St University Affil Hosps
- Wayne St University Affil Hosps
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhansali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhansali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhansali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhansali works at
Dr. Bhansali has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhansali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhansali speaks Portuguese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhansali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhansali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhansali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhansali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.