Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD

Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Bhansali works at Ear Consultants Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhansali's Office Locations

    Ear Consultants Of Georgia
    5881 Glenridge Dr Ste 230, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 943-0170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Autoimmune Diseases
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Autoimmune Diseases

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eardrum Repair Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Endolymphatic Mastoid Shunt Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Mastoidectomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Sep 01, 2022
    He is an excellent doctor who knows his business. He has done three surgeries on my husband and I wouldn’t trust anyone else.
    Satisfied patient — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1023010220
    Education & Certifications

    • Ear Consults Mich
    • Wayne St University Affil Hosps
    • Wayne St University Affil Hosps
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Bhansali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhansali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhansali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhansali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhansali works at Ear Consultants Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bhansali’s profile.

    Dr. Bhansali has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhansali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhansali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhansali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhansali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhansali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

