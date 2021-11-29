Dr. Sanjay Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bhargava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Bhargava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Medical Center
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300
-
2
Fort Worth Heart - Granbury1312 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 338-1300
-
3
Brazos Family Medicine2003 Rockview Dr, Granbury, TX 76049 Directions (817) 338-1300
-
4
HeartPlace Huguley11803 South Fwy Ste 310, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 293-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Bhargava in the hospital when i was have a A-fib episode. He was the only Doctor that actually took the time to explain what he might be looking for that was causing the A-fib. And during his search he started consulting with the other doctors and in doing so they found that i had cancer and i still have A-fib. But i feel because of his caring this was found and so now its treatable. He is such a great doctor and he treats his patients like people and takes the time to chat with them as well as tries to heal them. Thanks Doc
About Dr. Sanjay Bhargava, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891734083
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- St Vincents Catholic Med Ctrs Of New York
- Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
