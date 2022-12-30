Overview

Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Bhat works at South County Outpati Endoscopy in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.