Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
-
1
Endoscopy Center5139 Mattis Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63128
-
2
Main Office10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 392B, Saint Louis, MO 63128
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhat?
Extremely impressed my first visit. He relieved my discomfort and most of the issues I was having. He is compassionate, thorough and concerned to help. Don’t think twice call him today you will not be sorry.
About Dr. Sanjay Bhat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Konkani and Marathi
- 1356322036
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Harlem Hospital Center
- University of Mumbai
- University of Mumbai/King Edward Memorial Hospital And Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
- Gastroenterology
