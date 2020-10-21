Overview of Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD

Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Bhatia works at WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.