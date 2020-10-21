Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD
Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Virginia University1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Attentive and caring. Makes you feel comfortable and like you’re in good hands. 10/10 I would recommend him to anyone of my family members or friends
About Dr. Sanjay Bhatia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurosurgery
