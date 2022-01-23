Overview

Dr. Sanjay Bhojraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Bhojraj works at Mission Heritage Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.