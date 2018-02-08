Dr. Sanjay Chabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Chabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Chabra, MD
Dr. Sanjay Chabra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chabra's Office Locations
- 1 125 W Hague Rd Ste 125, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 317-1660
- 2 2270 Joe Battle Blvd Ste P, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 317-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chabra?
Dr Chabra is such a good doctor, he listens to your concerns and treats as needed. He has such a calming effect on you.
About Dr. Sanjay Chabra, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Punjabi
- 1316916125
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chabra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chabra has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chabra speaks Punjabi.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.