Dr. Sanjay Dandamudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjay Dandamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE # 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 885-5000
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 608-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
About Dr. Sanjay Dandamudi, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dandamudi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandamudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandamudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandamudi.
