Dr. Sanjay Dandamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Dandamudi works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Bradford Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.