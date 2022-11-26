Overview of Dr. Sanjay Dass, MD

Dr. Sanjay Dass, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES



Dr. Dass works at CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - Chenal in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Constipation and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.