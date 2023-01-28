Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD
Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End7650 E Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 373-6897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
Everyone I interacted with was very friendly and professional. Dr.Desai explained my condition and subsequent procedure thoroughly. Still amazed 24 hours later that the procedure he performed was done in the office with great results. I highly recommend Dr. Desai and his entire staff.
About Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518999358
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.