Overview of Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD

Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.