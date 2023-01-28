See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (187)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD

Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Everyone I interacted with was very friendly and professional. Dr.Desai explained my condition and subsequent procedure thoroughly. Still amazed 24 hours later that the procedure he performed was done in the office with great results. I highly recommend Dr. Desai and his entire staff.
    John — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518999358
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    187 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

