Overview

Dr. Sanjay Dhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dhar works at Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc. in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.