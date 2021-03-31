Dr. Sanjay Dhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Dhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Dhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dhar works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc.500 Doyle Park Dr Ste 103, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8330
-
2
Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital1165 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-3210
-
3
North Bay Cardiology Inc.4740 Hoen Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 542-2783
Hospital Affiliations
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
He is fast, accurate, and competent. He has been following my heart health steadfastly. I have a heart murmur and it is serious with eventual need for surgery.
About Dr. Sanjay Dhar, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi
- 1811074586
Education & Certifications
- JAMMU UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
