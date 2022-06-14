Dr. Sanjay Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjay Dixit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Locations
BHS Endocrinology Associates127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 101, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 604-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I love this practice. Dr. Dixit is always compassionate, informative and very positive. I always feel good when I leave his office. He is very encouraging of the "small wins" in managing my conditions. The staff is always very pleasant, I have never waited more than 10 minutes to be seen.
About Dr. Sanjay Dixit, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194803122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dixit has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
