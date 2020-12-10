Dr. Sanjay Grover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjay Grover, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Grover, MD
Dr. Sanjay Grover, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Grover works at
Dr. Grover's Office Locations
-
1
Sanjay Grover MD20360 SW Birch St Ste 120, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions
-
2
Sanjay Grover MD360 San Miguel Dr Ste 507, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-9551
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grover?
I highly recommend Dr. Sanjay Grover if you are looking for the best in a plastic surgeon. You will feel confident that you have chosen the right surgeon. Every detail of your surgery, care and healing process is handled with excellence.
About Dr. Sanjay Grover, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982776852
Education & Certifications
- Paces
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grover works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Grover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.