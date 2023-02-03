Overview of Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EXETER / SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Connecticut in Brookfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.