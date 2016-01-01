Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa College of Medicine
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Dent Neurologic Group LLP3980 Sheridan Dr Fl 5, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
About Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1740238906
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.