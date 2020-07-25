Overview of Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Grady Health Systems in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.