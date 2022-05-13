See All Hematologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Sanjay Hapani, MD

Hematology
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Hapani, MD

Dr. Sanjay Hapani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hapani works at Dr. Robert Reynolds in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hapani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Sanjay Kumar J Hapani - MD
    13301 N Meridian Ave Ste 501, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 752-0872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Carnegie Tri-county Municipal Hospital
  • Great Plains Regional Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital Cushing
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Norman Regional Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency















Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sanjay Hapani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952508533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BJ Civil Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Hapani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hapani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hapani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hapani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hapani works at Dr. Robert Reynolds in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hapani’s profile.

    Dr. Hapani has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hapani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hapani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hapani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hapani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hapani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

