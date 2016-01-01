Overview

Dr. Sanjay Hegde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Hegde works at Digestive Health Associates in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.